Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana possession - What's Your Point?

"No one should be in jail just for using or possession marijuana. It's already legal in many states" — President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of Americans punished for possessing pot and urging governors of states across the nation to do the same.

The executive action moves the U.S. one step closer to full legalization.

And it comes less than a month from the crucial midterm, where Biden and Democrats need every possible vote to fend off Republican efforts to regain control of one or potentially both chambers of Congress.



