Allowing ethnic hairstyles in schools, time to create a law? What's Your Point?

Among the thousands of bills filed this session addressing issues large and small is the Crown Act, short for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The legislation designed to ban discrimination against hair-styles associated with ethnicity was at least partially inspired by the controversy surrounding former Barbers Hill High School student De'Andre Arnold, who was suspended because he refused to trim his dreadlocks.



RELATED STORIES:

Barbers Hill ISD responds to ongoing controversy

Teen at center of dreadlocks controversy withdraws from Barbers Hill ISD

Advertisement

Barbers Hill ISD upholds hair policy

This week's panel, Mark Jones, Rice University political analyst, Sue Lovell, former Houston City Councilmember, Charles Blain, founder of Urban reform, Bill King, businessman, and columnist, Jasper Scherer, Houston Chronicle political reporter join host Greg Groogan to talk about the bill and the motivation for creating the act.

Watch More What's Your Point discussions