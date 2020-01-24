Teen at center of dreadlocks controversy withdraws from Barbers Hill ISD

article

The high school senior at the middle of a controversy surrounding the length of his dreadlocks has withdrawn from Barbers Hill ISD, his family says.

De'Andre Arnold has been growing his dreadlocks in a traditional Trinidadian style for eight years. Just a few months before he's due to graduate, De'Andre has been found in violation of hair length in the dress code.

De'Andre and his family have been fighting the district because they say the dress code is a violation of his civil right to wear dreadlocks.

On Friday, his family told FOX 26 that he has been withdrawn from the district and enrolled in another school.

Barbers Hill ISD issued a statement Tuesday saying, "Barbers Hill ISD has a long-standing dress code, but we absolutely allow dreadlocks. What we do not allow is any action that circumvents or violates the provision regarding hair length. The student in question was NEVER forbidden from attending school. The U.S. Constitution allows a school board the right to implement local community expectations, and Barbers Hill ISD’s continual academic and extra-curricular successes are a direct result of our communities’ high expectations."

De'Andre's story has gained national attention. On Wednesday, Houston Texans' wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke out in support of the teen tweeting, "Never cut your locks Deandre Arnold."

