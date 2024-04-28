A busy week for Supreme Court Justices- What's Your Point?

Two particularly critical cases before our nation’s highest court this week.

In Grants Pass vs Johnson the justices will decide whether communities have the right to fine or jail a fellow citizen for sleeping on public property.

Legal experts tell us if the small Oregon town prevails, it will make it much easier for municipalities across the country to clear out homeless encampments.

READ MORE

Also, on the Supreme Court docket - Donald Trump's claim of blanket presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for so-called "official acts" occurring while in office.

"A president has to have immunity. If you don't have immunity, you just have a ceremonial president." — Donald Trump

READ MORE

Two worthy topics of discussion - let’s get to it.

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT?