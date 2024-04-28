Expand / Collapse search

A busy week for Supreme Court Justices- What's Your Point?

By
Published  April 28, 2024 2:43pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Two particularly critical cases before our nation’s highest court this week.

 In Grants Pass vs Johnson the justices will decide whether communities have the right to fine or jail a fellow citizen for sleeping on public property.

 Legal experts tell us if the small Oregon town prevails, it will make it much easier for municipalities across the country to clear out homeless encampments.

READ MORE

 Also, on the Supreme Court docket - Donald Trump's claim of blanket presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for so-called "official acts" occurring while in office.

READ MORE

 Two worthy topics of discussion - let’s get to it.

SCOTUS: Homelessness & presidential immunity

The Supreme Court is considering cases that could affect communities' ability to penalize homelessness and debating Donald Trump's immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his presidency.

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT?