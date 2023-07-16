85,000 undocumented children missing in America - What's Your Point?

" We don't know whether these kids are going to school. Whether they are getting the health care they need. Whether they are being forced into involuntary servitude. Whether they are being sexually abused or neglected...we just don't know. And the Biden administration can not tell you. And that Mr. President is completely unacceptable."

Texas Senator John Cornyn sounding the alarm....and pointing the finger of blame squarely at the White House. I think there's no question many of these kids are being exploited... and not near enough is being done to intervene.

PRESS RELEASE FROM SENATOR JOHN CORNYN - July 13, 2023

WASHINGTON – Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) lambasted President Biden and Senate Democrats for continuing to ignore the border crisis despite the fact that 6.9 million migrants have been encountered at the border since President Biden took office, 108,000 Americans died last year due to fentanyl, and tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children are lost in the interior of the U.S. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video can be found here .

"Since President Biden took office, Customs and Border Protection has seized more than 1.6 million pounds of illicit drugs, including more than 41,000 pounds of fentanyl."

"While the agents are busy processing and transporting migrants, it clears a highway across the border to smuggle fentanyl, heroin, and heaven knows what else across the border."

"The fact that we’re losing more than 108,000 Americans a year to drug overdoses is proof that we are not being successful at interdicting the drugs that come across the border."

"President Biden has completely abdicated his border security responsibilities for more than two-and-a-half years, leading to catastrophic and deadly consequences."

"What will it take to get the President’s attention? What will it take to get the attention of our Democratic colleagues who are in leadership positions and who are able to put this on the agenda and do something about it?"

"Obviously, 6.9 million migrants coming across the border in the last two-and-a-half years isn’t enough to get their attention. Obviously, 108,000 dead Americans is not enough to get their attention."

"If it doesn’t start at the White House, if it doesn’t start in the leadership here in the United States Senate, rank-and-file members of the Senate can do something about it, and we can force the leadership at the White House and in the Congress to accept the responsibilities and do something about the devastation and death that’s occurring as a result of these uncontrolled borders."