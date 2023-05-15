Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:41 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:08 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:36 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:43 AM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Polk County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:06 AM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Weather Houston: Muggy Monday morning with scattered showers in the afternoon

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 26 Houston

Houston weather: Scattered storms Monday afternoon

Following days of heavy rain, some creeks and rivers are running high, but so far none are at a serious flood stage. There is a good chance for scattered heavy downpours again this afternoon, so some additional flooding is possible. Isolated storms are in the outlook for Tuesday with a slight chance for storms Wednesday. We should get hot, humid, mostly sunny weather by late this week.

HOUSTON - Following days of heavy rain, some creeks and rivers are running high, but so far none are at a serious flood stage. 

FOR MORE HOUSTON WEATHER

There is a good chance for scattered heavy downpours again this afternoon, so some additional flooding is possible. Isolated storms are in the outlook for Tuesday with a slight chance for storms Wednesday. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

It should get hot, humid, mostly sunny weather by late this week.