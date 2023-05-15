Weather Houston: Muggy Monday morning with scattered showers in the afternoon
HOUSTON - Following days of heavy rain, some creeks and rivers are running high, but so far none are at a serious flood stage.
There is a good chance for scattered heavy downpours again this afternoon, so some additional flooding is possible. Isolated storms are in the outlook for Tuesday with a slight chance for storms Wednesday.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
It should get hot, humid, mostly sunny weather by late this week.