Following days of heavy rain, some creeks and rivers are running high, but so far none are at a serious flood stage.

There is a good chance for scattered heavy downpours again this afternoon, so some additional flooding is possible. Isolated storms are in the outlook for Tuesday with a slight chance for storms Wednesday.

It should get hot, humid, mostly sunny weather by late this week.