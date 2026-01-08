Two reportedly in custody for deadly Houston METRO bus shooting

The Brief Houston Police say two people are in custody in connection to Wednesday's deadly shooting on a METRO bus. Authorities have yet to confirm with FOX 26 if the two in custody are the wanted suspects. Photos were shared of two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.



Houston Police say two people are in custody for Wednesday's deadly shooting on a Houston METRO bus.

Houston METRO bus shooting: Two in custody

What we know:

An HPD official has confirmed with FOX 26 that two people are in their custody for the shooting.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not confirmed whether the two in custody are the wanted suspects.

The backstory:

The shooting was reported Wednesday afternoon in Houston's Westchase area.

According to Houston police, the two suspects were arguing, and at some point, a woman and a teen were shot.

The driver immediately stopped the bus, and all passengers got off, including the suspects. Police believed at least one of the suspects may have ran towards an apartment complex.

The wounded woman, believed to be a bystander, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the injured teen showed up at a hospital later.

Featured article

On Thursday, Houston police confirmed that the search is ongoing, and the suspects have not yet been identified. They released photos of the two suspects. The suspects are believed to be 16–18 years old.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.