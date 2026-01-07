One allegedly shot by two suspects on METRO bus in west Houston, officials say

The Brief Police say a call came in from Houston's Westchase area. Authorities say two males boarded the bus and shot a female passenger. The victim is said to have severe injuries, and police are looking for the suspects.



Two people are said to be on the run after shooting a METRO bus passenger in Houston's Westchase area.

Houston crime: Possible shooting on METRO bus

What we know:

Police say a call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday from METRO bus #2611 on Route 161.

The call came in from Walnut Bend and Richmond Road, near Beltway 8 and the Westpark Tollway.

METRO authorities say two male suspects boarded the bus and shot a female passenger. The driver immediately stopped the bus and all passengers got off.

The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

METRO and Houston police have set up a perimeter at the scene and are actively looking for the suspects. Others are being asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking report. We will update when more information is available.