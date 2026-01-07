One allegedly shot by two suspects on METRO bus in west Houston, officials say
HOUSTON - Two people are said to be on the run after shooting a METRO bus passenger in Houston's Westchase area.
Houston crime: Possible shooting on METRO bus
What we know:
Police say a call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday from METRO bus #2611 on Route 161.
The call came in from Walnut Bend and Richmond Road, near Beltway 8 and the Westpark Tollway.
METRO authorities say two male suspects boarded the bus and shot a female passenger. The driver immediately stopped the bus and all passengers got off.
The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
METRO and Houston police have set up a perimeter at the scene and are actively looking for the suspects. Others are being asked to avoid the area.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County.