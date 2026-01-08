Expand / Collapse search

BakerRipley utility assistance applications hit capacity, where to find help paying bills

By
Published  January 8, 2026 11:14am CST
Sullivan's Smart Sense
FOX 26 Houston
Utility assistance program resources

There are many people who may need help with paying their utility bills due to financial struggles. BakerRipley says they had to close the portal for their utility bill assistance applications due to reaching maximum capacity in one day. Heather Sullivan shares other resources for help with your bills.

The Brief

    • BakerRipley's online portal for utility bill assistance hit capacity for 4,000 applications in one day.
    • People in need can apply through in-person appointments or when BakerRipley reopens the portal for 4,000 more applications in March.
    • Other utility assistance programs are available through the United Way and other organizations.

HOUSTON - People needing help paying their utility bills continue to be significant amid higher energy costs this winter.

In just one day yesterday, BakerRipley’s website says it reached maximum capacity for 4,000 applications for utility assistance and had to close the portal.

BakerRipley’s Utility Assistance Program reaches capacity

The backstory:

BakerRipley’s Utility Assistance Program is for people living in Harris, Brazoria and Galveston Counties who need help paying their electricity, gas, or propane bills.

The funding is from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

If you were one of the 4,000 who applied, BakerRipley says you’ll receive a confirmation email with your application number. If you don’t receive that, it means your application is incomplete.

Participants will learn if they’re receiving assistance in a written notice within six weeks, but can check the status of their application any time using their application number.

When can I apply next?

What you can do:

If you could not apply this time, on Monday, Jan. 26, you can call the BakerRipley Open Door Hotline to schedule an in-person appointment for February at 713-590-2327.

The online application portal opens again to accept another 4,000 applications on Monday, March 9.

To qualify, you must meet income requirements. For a family of four, the income limit is $48,225 a year.

Only one application per household per calendar year is allowed. They say missing documents or applying more than once can delay your application.

Here are some other resources for utility assistance:

The Source: Information in this article is from BakerRipley's website.

