BakerRipley utility assistance applications hit capacity, where to find help paying bills

The Brief BakerRipley's online portal for utility bill assistance hit capacity for 4,000 applications in one day. People in need can apply through in-person appointments or when BakerRipley reopens the portal for 4,000 more applications in March. Other utility assistance programs are available through the United Way and other organizations.



People needing help paying their utility bills continue to be significant amid higher energy costs this winter.

In just one day yesterday, BakerRipley’s website says it reached maximum capacity for 4,000 applications for utility assistance and had to close the portal.

BakerRipley’s Utility Assistance Program reaches capacity

The backstory:

BakerRipley’s Utility Assistance Program is for people living in Harris, Brazoria and Galveston Counties who need help paying their electricity, gas, or propane bills.

The funding is from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

If you were one of the 4,000 who applied, BakerRipley says you’ll receive a confirmation email with your application number. If you don’t receive that, it means your application is incomplete.

Participants will learn if they’re receiving assistance in a written notice within six weeks, but can check the status of their application any time using their application number.

When can I apply next?

What you can do:

If you could not apply this time, on Monday, Jan. 26, you can call the BakerRipley Open Door Hotline to schedule an in-person appointment for February at 713-590-2327.

The online application portal opens again to accept another 4,000 applications on Monday, March 9.

To qualify, you must meet income requirements. For a family of four, the income limit is $48,225 a year.

Only one application per household per calendar year is allowed. They say missing documents or applying more than once can delay your application.

Here are some other resources for utility assistance: