The Montrose Center in Houston vandalized, Pride flags removed from fence

Houston vandalism: The Montrose Center vandalized after Pride flags were removed from fence

According to a statement on Facebook, "On Thursday, January 8, an unknown individual vandalized the Montrose Center, stripping and breaking the rainbow Pride flags from our fence and throwing them to the ground."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo of flags on the ground (Source: The Montrose Center)

Officials said in the statement, "The flags were raised in 2025 as a visible symbol of support for Houston's LGBTQ+ community following the removal of the city's rainbow crosswalk."

What they're saying:

In the statement on social media, the Montrose Center said, "Whether this was an act of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment or a person experiencing a crisis, our community is too often a target of these kinds of actions," said Avery Belyeu, CEO of the Montrose Center. "Let us be clear: we are not going anywhere. You can tear down a thousand of our flags and we will still show up every day to provide affirming care and a safe space for our community to connect, gather, and show our Pride."

What's next:

Montrose Center officials said a police report has been filed with the Houston Police Department.