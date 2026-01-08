Houston weather: Cold front bringing Friday storms, cooler week

The Brief Unseasonable warmth continues with muggy breezes Showers and storms likely Friday as a strong front moves through Much colder air follows for the weekend and into early next week



A stronger weather system arrives Friday and Friday night, bringing the best chance for showers and thunderstorms so far this year.

Very warm, breezy Thursday through Friday

Houston remains in a very warm pattern for early January with temps that feel more like April.

Southerly winds have pushed afternoon temperatures well into the upper 70s and even low 80s, which is once again in record high temperature territory.

Today's record high for Bush Airport in Houston was 79, and we made it up to 80 degrees.

We'll remain mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with a few light showers possible tonight.

Friday storm threat

Some Friday storms could be briefly heavy, and strong winds are possible as the cold front moves through, with an isolated strong storm possible ahead of the front at midday and Friday afternoon. This marks a clear pattern shift heading into the weekend.

Stay alert Friday afternoon and evening as we will be under a 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms including damaging winds and a very low 2% tornado risk.

Turning colder this weekend

Behind the front, temperatures will fall sharply. Highs this weekend drop back into the 50s and low 60s, with noticeably colder mornings and a return to a more wintry January feel.

The cooler air will linger into early next week, ending the extended stretch of unseasonable warmth. We aren't expecting freezing weather, but we are looking for at or slightly below average temperatures both overnight and during the day.

Bundle up for the marathon on Sunday morning with temperatures in the low 40s. I think most runners will welcome the cooler and drier air for the big race though.