Houston weather: Stormy night ahead before chilly day on Saturday

A stormy night will be on the way for the Houston area until midnight Friday before a chilly Saturday.

FOX 26 STORM ALERT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT

The Houston area will remain very warm and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. In fact, another record high was set today at Bush Airport with temperatures climbing to 81°. Previous record high was 80 set back in 1974. Showers and thunderstorms have increased Friday afternoon and evening, with a few storms potentially becoming strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are the primary concerns before activity shifts east and toward the coast late Friday night. Best chance for storms to become severe appears to be north of I-10 through Friday night.

BIG CHANGES SATURDAY AND FOR THE MARATHON SUNDAY

The cold front sweeps through overnight, ending rain but ushering in a sharp temperature drop and gusty north winds. Saturday will feel dramatically different, with much cooler air, blustery winds, and falling temperatures through the day. By early Sunday morning, runners in the Chevron Houston Marathon can expect a chilly start, favoring performance, but requiring warm layers before and after the race, especially for volunteers and spectators.

NEXT WEEK BRINGS COLD MORNINGS

Behind the front, a colder, more winter-like pattern settles in for much of next week. Highs remain well below the record warmth of this week. Mornings stay cold with many places in the upper 30s, and no quick rebound to spring-like conditions is expected, signaling a true reset to mid-winter weather. Afternoon highs will be fairly comfortable, so overall I think folks will enjoy the cooldown.