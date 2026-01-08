Large number of vehicle break-ins causing concern for Midtown apartment residents

The Brief Residents who live at the Marquis Enclave apartments in Midtown say there's been more than a dozen break-ins in the gated garage and on the street in about a month's time. At least half a dozen apparently happened Wednesday night. Resident Rachael Goebel provided FOX 26 with photos of more than a dozen vehicles, most with broken windows and some missing tires. Many were in the gated garage.



Residents who live at the Marquis Enclave apartments in Midtown say there's been more than a dozen break-ins in the gated garage and on the street in about a month's time.

What we know:

At least half a dozen apparently happened Wednesday night.

Resident Rachael Goebel provided FOX 26 with photos of more than a dozen vehicles, most with broken windows and some missing tires. Many were in the gated garage.

"That's supposed to be guarded, I'm kind of upset," she said. "We have an app that's our key to get in. I think security is not watching."

Rachael and fellow resident, Arienne Huskey, say the complex hasn't put anything out in writing to residents. They learned about the breakins through a group chat.

What's next:

FOX 26 went to the leasing office and spoke with the assistant manager.

We left a number, but have yet to hear back.