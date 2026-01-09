Winter grabbing Texas by scruff this weekend with snow in parts of state

The Brief After seeing days of temperatures far above average across much of Texas, a switch to much colder weather begins this weekend. Snow is possible in parts of the state. Even colder weather is in the long-range forecast.



It really hasn’t felt like winter in Texas lately, but that will change in a big way starting this weekend with snow possible in parts of the Lone Star State.

In Houston, for example, Friday’s temperatures will top out near 80 degrees. After some stormy weather as a cold front moves through, temperatures will plummet into the 40s by Saturday morning and struggle to reach the mid-60s by the afternoon. Temperatures in the low 40s in the morning and near 60 in the afternoon are expected through the middle of next week.

The seven-day forecast for Houston. (FOX 26 Houston)

In Dallas, the transition won’t be accompanied by much rain. However, temperatures will go from highs near 70 to highs that will have trouble reaching the mid-50s by Saturday afternoon. Temps in the 30s in the morning and near or just above 60 in the afternoons are expected through midweek.

Temperature trends for Dallas. (FOX 4)

Austin will see a few storms Friday as the front pushes temperatures down from near 70 Friday afternoon to the 40s by Saturday morning. Afternoon temps will barely reach above 60 degrees through the middle of next week.

Temperature trends for Austin. (FOX 7 Austin)

Snow possible in Panhandle

The switch to winter weather will be accompanied by some accumulating snow in parts of the Texas Panhandle.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for places such as Dalhart, Borger, and Perryton.

The snow forecast for the Texas Panhandle.

(FOX Weather)



Even colder weather coming

While it will feel much colder during the coming week for most of the state, even colder weather is expected in the long-range forecast.

Models indicate a significant slug of arctic air could slink into the southern Plains by the middle of January. Whether it’s accompanied by precipitation remains to be seen.

The blues and purples in this weather model image show colder temperatures that are expected about Jan. 15, 2026. (FOX Local)