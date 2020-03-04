Watches & warnings issued for some SE Texas counties on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued watches and warnings for some southeast Texas counties on Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for the following counties:

• Walker

• Trinity

• Houston

The storm is moving east at a fast clip (50 mph) and is carrying strong winds as well as quarter size hail.

Advertisement

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until noon for the following counties:

• Brazos

• Burleson

• Grimes

• Houston

• Madison

• Polk

• San Jacinto

• Trinity

• Walker

A watch means that conditions are favorable for storms that produce hail/high winds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP