Watches & warnings issued for some SE Texas counties on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued watches and warnings for some southeast Texas counties on Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for the following counties:

•  Walker

•  Trinity

•  Houston

The storm is moving east at a fast clip (50 mph) and is carrying strong winds as well as quarter size hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until noon for the following counties:

•  Brazos

•  Burleson

•  Grimes

•  Houston

•  Madison

•  Polk

•  San Jacinto

•  Trinity

•  Walker

A watch means that conditions are favorable for storms that produce hail/high winds.

