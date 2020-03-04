Watches & warnings issued for some SE Texas counties on Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued watches and warnings for some southeast Texas counties on Wednesday.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for the following counties:
• Walker
• Trinity
• Houston
The storm is moving east at a fast clip (50 mph) and is carrying strong winds as well as quarter size hail.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until noon for the following counties:
• Brazos
• Burleson
• Grimes
• Houston
• Madison
• Polk
• San Jacinto
• Trinity
• Walker
A watch means that conditions are favorable for storms that produce hail/high winds.