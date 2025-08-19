The Brief We're watching two tropical waves with a 60% and a 30% chance of development over the next seven days. One of them could become a tropical depression by the end of the week. We're also still tracking Hurricane Erin across the Atlantic.



The tropics remain active with two tropical waves to watch and Hurricane Erin continuing to churn across the Atlantic.

2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring tropical waves in the Atlantic.

One tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic has a 60% chance of development over the next seven days. According to the National Hurricane Center, a tropical depression could form by the end of the week. The system is expected to move west or west-northwest at around 20 mph, approaching near the Leeward Islands on Friday.

Another tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low 30% chance of development over the next seven days. According to the National Hurricane Center, conditions appear generally favorable for additional development over the next couple of days, but it could later encounter a less favorable environment for development. The system is moving westward at around 15 mph.

What you can do:

Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin continues to churn in the Atlantic as it passes east of the Bahamas on Tuesday. The latest models have Erin curving away from the eastern coast of the U.S. this week.

Indirect impacts of large swells and dangerous rip currents are likely up and down the eastern seaboard, especially in coastal North Carolina. Tropical storm and storm surge watches are now in place for the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The system is far away from Texas and will have no effect on our area.

Dig deeper:

