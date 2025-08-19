The Brief Hurricane Erin is passing east of the Bahamas on Tuesday. It is a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Indirect impacts of large swells and dangerous rip currents are likely up and down the eastern seaboard.



Hurricane Erin continues to churn in the Atlantic as it passes east of the Bahamas. The latest models have Erin curving away from the eastern coast of the U.S. this week.

Hurricane Erin latest

By the numbers:

Once a Category 5 hurricane, Erin has weakened to a Category 2 with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. It could fluctuate in strength over the next few days.

Timeline:

Erin was passing just east of the Bahamas on Tuesday morning, moving northwest at around 7 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, it is expected to move over the western Atlantic between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda on Wednesday and Thursday.

Impacts:

Indirect impacts of large swells and dangerous rip currents are likely up and down the eastern seaboard, especially in coastal North Carolina. Tropical storm and storm surge watches are now in place for the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Local perspective:

The system is far away from Texas and will have no effect on our area.

2 tropical waves in the Atlantic

We are also watching two tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic which have a 60% and 30% chance for development over the next seven days.

What you can do:

