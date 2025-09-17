The Brief Gabrielle is the first tropical storm since August 28 Tropical Storm Gabrielle is not a threat to Texas Could become the season's 2nd hurricane



Tropical Depression #7 formed this morning and was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gabrielle as of the NHC's 10 a.m. advisory.

What we know:

The system is still ragged and disorganized. It is very far from Texas and the rest of the U.S. and is very unlikely to come anywhere near the Gulf. The main land area that could be affected is Bermuda.

What is still uncertain

Although there is high confidence in Gabrielle's path, the future intensity is much less clear.

Gabrielle is still poorly organized and models may have a hard time determining its strengthening for a day or two.

If it reaches wind speeds of 75 miles per hour or higher, it would become only the second hurricane of this season.

What's unusual about it?

It is very rare to have gone from August 28 (when Fernand fizzled) to September 16 without any named storms in the Atlantic. In fact, it is the type of stretch of inactivity that may only happen every few decades!