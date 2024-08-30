The National Hurricane Center is now watching a disturbance off the coast of Southeast Texas.

Overall, there is a very low chance for further development. This will be a rainmaker for not just us here in Houston, but along coastal Louisiana as well.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend and into next week. There is the chance for several inches of rain in total through next week.

