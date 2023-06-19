Tropical Depression Three forms in central Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Depression Three has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

This is a bit of an unusual location for a storm to form in the month of June, but the water temperatures in the Atlantic are unusually warm for this time of the year.

The system is very likely to get upgraded to Tropical Storm Bret either today or tomorrow, and may even become Hurricane Bret later this week.

We will closely monitor the system for any signs of it coming our way, but many computer models are showing it curving to the north before it makes it to the United States.

Stay tuned for updates.