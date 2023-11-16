Hurricane season: Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 brewing in the Caribbean

With only about two weeks left in our 2023 hurricane season, you would think that things would be winding down in the tropics, but we are likely less than 24 hours away from having yet another tropical storm in the Caribbean!

We have been watching an area of showers and storms circulating around a broad area of low pressure that formed in the Southwest Caribbean. This disturbance has gotten more organized and is now in the west-central Caribbean and is being called Potential Tropical Cyclone 22.

This system should turn into tropical storm Vince by Friday rolling right over Jamaica. Eastern Cuba, Haiti, and Southeast parts of the Bahamas will also likely get some big waves, heavy rain, and stronger winds from this system. So Tropical Storm Watches are now in place for all of these areas.

The main threat from this developing system is going to be heavy rain that could lead to some flooding and mudslides. Notice water temperatures have cooled in the Gulf of Mexico lessening our chance for a tropical system in Southeast Texas. But warmer waters persist in the Caribbean with sea surface temperatures still in the 80s.

That's why I think we could have another tropical storm by tomorrow. So if your travels take you to the Caribbean in the next few days, watch out for some heavy rain and flood potential. Looking ahead to our holiday week, Thanksgiving weather is looking great for Houston with pleasant and dry weather.