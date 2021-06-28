Hurricane Gear Test: ReadyWise Ultimate 3-Day Emergency Survival Backpack

This waterproof backpack is filled with 30 servings of emergency food along with a first aid kit, multipurpose flashlight, rechargeable lantern, water filtration bottle, cooking essentials, and much more (148 total pieces).

List Price: $349.99

Food & Drink

• 30 Total Servings

• Appalachian Apple Cinnamon Cereal

• Sunrise Strawberry Granola Crunch

• Daybreak Coconut Blueberry Multi-Grain

• Golden Fields Mac & Cheese (2 Pouches)

• Switchback Spicy Asian Style Noodles

• Backcountry Wild Rice Risotto

• Summit Sweet Potato Curry

• Open Range Cheesy Potato Soup (2 Pouches)

• Basecamp Four Bean & Vegetable Soup (2 Pouches)

• Aqua Literz Water

First Aid & Hygiene

• 112-Piece First Aid Kit

• Sanitizing Wipes (50 Pack)

Other Emergency Supplies

• 4-In-1 Flashlight: Hand Crank Flashlight, AM/FM Radio, Panic Alarm, & Mobile Phone Charger

• Mylar Emergency Blanket

• Rechargeable LED Lantern

• Paracord Bundle (100 Feet)

• 5-In-1 Survival Whistle

• Foldable Knife

• Portable Stove & 24 Fuel Tablets

• Cooking Pot Set

• 4-In-1 Utensil Set (Spoon, Fork, Knife, & Bottle Opener)

• Seychelle Water Filtration Bottle

• Fire Starter (Flint & Striker)

• Waterproof Matches

• Wise Fire Starter (6 Pouches)

• 148 Total Pieces

• Includes Waterproof Tactical Backpack

• Eat-In Pouches

Advertisement

• Each Pouch Contains 2.5 Servings