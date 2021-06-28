Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Gear Test: ReadyWise Ultimate 3-Day Emergency Survival Backpack

Hurricane Gear Test
FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson takes a close look at what is included in a survival backpack from ReadyWise.

This waterproof backpack is filled with 30 servings of emergency food along with a first aid kit, multipurpose flashlight, rechargeable lantern, water filtration bottle, cooking essentials, and much more (148 total pieces).

List Price: $349.99

Food & Drink

•  30 Total Servings

•  Appalachian Apple Cinnamon Cereal

•  Sunrise Strawberry Granola Crunch

•  Daybreak Coconut Blueberry Multi-Grain

•  Golden Fields Mac & Cheese (2 Pouches)

•  Switchback Spicy Asian Style Noodles

•  Backcountry Wild Rice Risotto

•  Summit Sweet Potato Curry

•  Open Range Cheesy Potato Soup (2 Pouches)

•  Basecamp Four Bean & Vegetable Soup (2 Pouches)

•  Aqua Literz Water

First Aid & Hygiene

•  112-Piece First Aid Kit

•  Sanitizing Wipes (50 Pack)

Other Emergency Supplies

•  4-In-1 Flashlight: Hand Crank Flashlight, AM/FM Radio, Panic Alarm, & Mobile Phone Charger

•  Mylar Emergency Blanket

•  Rechargeable LED Lantern

•  Paracord Bundle (100 Feet)

•  5-In-1 Survival Whistle

•  Foldable Knife

•  Portable Stove & 24 Fuel Tablets

•  Cooking Pot Set

•  4-In-1 Utensil Set (Spoon, Fork, Knife, & Bottle Opener)

•  Seychelle Water Filtration Bottle

•  Fire Starter (Flint & Striker)

•  Waterproof Matches

•  Wise Fire Starter (6 Pouches)

•  148 Total Pieces

•  Includes Waterproof Tactical Backpack

•  Eat-In Pouches

•  Each Pouch Contains 2.5 Servings