Hurricane Gear Test: ReadyWise Ultimate 3-Day Emergency Survival Backpack
This waterproof backpack is filled with 30 servings of emergency food along with a first aid kit, multipurpose flashlight, rechargeable lantern, water filtration bottle, cooking essentials, and much more (148 total pieces).
List Price: $349.99
Food & Drink
• 30 Total Servings
• Appalachian Apple Cinnamon Cereal
• Sunrise Strawberry Granola Crunch
• Daybreak Coconut Blueberry Multi-Grain
• Golden Fields Mac & Cheese (2 Pouches)
• Switchback Spicy Asian Style Noodles
• Backcountry Wild Rice Risotto
• Summit Sweet Potato Curry
• Open Range Cheesy Potato Soup (2 Pouches)
• Basecamp Four Bean & Vegetable Soup (2 Pouches)
• Aqua Literz Water
First Aid & Hygiene
• 112-Piece First Aid Kit
• Sanitizing Wipes (50 Pack)
Other Emergency Supplies
• 4-In-1 Flashlight: Hand Crank Flashlight, AM/FM Radio, Panic Alarm, & Mobile Phone Charger
• Mylar Emergency Blanket
• Rechargeable LED Lantern
• Paracord Bundle (100 Feet)
• 5-In-1 Survival Whistle
• Foldable Knife
• Portable Stove & 24 Fuel Tablets
• Cooking Pot Set
• 4-In-1 Utensil Set (Spoon, Fork, Knife, & Bottle Opener)
• Seychelle Water Filtration Bottle
• Fire Starter (Flint & Striker)
• Waterproof Matches
• Wise Fire Starter (6 Pouches)
• 148 Total Pieces
• Includes Waterproof Tactical Backpack
• Eat-In Pouches
• Each Pouch Contains 2.5 Servings