Hurricane Beryl: Mattress Mack opens Gallery Furniture as a shelter

Matress Mack will be opening his doors to keep people safe from Hurricane Beryl.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale opened the Gallery Furniture store on 6006 North Freeway in Houston as a shelter on Monday morning as rain from Beryl led to flooding across the area.

READ MORE: Pictures, video of damage from Hurricane Beryl

"We've got plenty of hot coffee, plenty of food, chairs and sofas to sit on," McIngvale said in a post on social media.

The Gallery Furniture will be open all day.

Pets are not allowed.

Featured article

The store has been used as a shelter for Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Storm Imelda and the winter freeze of 2021.

Live Hurricane Beryl Path