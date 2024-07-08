Hurricane Beryl: Mattress Mack opens Gallery Furniture as a shelter

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
29
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:57 AM CDT until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:31 AM CDT until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:50 AM CDT until TUE 2:51 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:32 AM CDT until TUE 12:40 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:48 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:36 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:21 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:10 AM CDT until TUE 12:54 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 AM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:05 AM CDT until TUE 4:12 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 2:00 PM CDT, Galveston County, Harris County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 AM CDT until THU 5:43 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Galveston County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:33 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flood Warning
from MON 9:36 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County
Tornado Watch
from MON 10:00 AM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Matagorda County, Wharton County

Hurricane Beryl: Mattress Mack opens Gallery Furniture as a shelter

By
Published  July 8, 2024 9:33am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON, Texas - Matress Mack will be opening his doors to keep people safe from Hurricane Beryl.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale opened the Gallery Furniture store on 6006 North Freeway in Houston as a shelter on Monday morning as rain from Beryl led to flooding across the area.

READ MORE: Pictures, video of damage from Hurricane Beryl

"We've got plenty of hot coffee, plenty of food, chairs and sofas to sit on," McIngvale said in a post on social media.

The Gallery Furniture will be open all day.

Pets are not allowed.

The store has been used as a shelter for Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Storm Imelda and the winter freeze of 2021.

