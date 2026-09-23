Houston weather: Hot Wednesday with storm chances, cold front possibility next week
HOUSTON - Fall has officially arrived, but we're still waiting for the fall weather. It'll be another September day with high temperatures.
Near records today
It’s another unseasonably hot September day, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most areas stay dry. Today’s record high is 97 and we’ll get close.
A little relief on the way
A weak front arrives late this week and should knock down humidity somewhat Friday. Don’t expect a real fall cooldown, but temperatures could drop to the upper 60s in spots early Friday and Saturday.
Storms next week
The weekend still looks warm, but the bigger change comes early next week as rain chances return and temperatures trend lower. A decent cold front could move through by Tuesday/Wednesday.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.