Houston weather: Hot Wednesday with storm chances, cold front possibility next week

The Brief Another hot day with spotty storms Brief break from humidity Friday Rain chances increase early next week



Fall has officially arrived, but we're still waiting for the fall weather. It'll be another September day with high temperatures.

Near records today

It’s another unseasonably hot September day, with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, but most areas stay dry. Today’s record high is 97 and we’ll get close.

A little relief on the way

A weak front arrives late this week and should knock down humidity somewhat Friday. Don’t expect a real fall cooldown, but temperatures could drop to the upper 60s in spots early Friday and Saturday.

Storms next week

The weekend still looks warm, but the bigger change comes early next week as rain chances return and temperatures trend lower. A decent cold front could move through by Tuesday/Wednesday.