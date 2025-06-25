Houston weather: Some scattered heavy rain likely for Wednesday

The Brief Scattered Storms Wednesday Extreme Heat Warnings For Parts Of East Coast Andrea turns Post-Tropical



As light rain moves into the Houston-area, there is a chance of some heavy rain and strong wind gusts Wednesday.

Hot, humid, & showery

Typical June heat and humidity will remain in place all week with daily highs ranging from 90 to 95 degrees for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, a plume of moisture is being steered in our direction underneath a major "heat dome" over the East Coast of the country. This plume should provide conditions for scattered showers and storms the rest of today. A few could be briefly heavy, nothing looks severe at this time.

Record-breaking heat across the country

A heat dome to our north (that is steering rain in our direction) continues to bring extreme heat for cities like Washington, D.C., Philly, New York, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Chicago.

Record highs are possible and heat index values will be dangerous. A friendly reminder to drink plenty of water, use sunscreen and take breaks inside the A/C.

Andrea turns post-tropical

Our first named storm of the season, Andrea, is now post tropical. Andrea will dissipate later today and have no effects on the US. Other than that, things are quiet across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf.