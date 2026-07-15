Houston weather: Wednesday downpours expected, flood threat

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Another Round of Downpours, Flooding Hotter, Drier Pattern Returns Late Week



On Wednesday, we'll have more rounds of heavy rain and the chance of some flooding. Later on in the week, things will be drier and warmer.

FOX 26 Storm Alert

Multiple rounds of heavy downpours moved across Southeast Texas Tuesday, creating street flooding in some locations. Flood Warnings are in effect for Ganado & Midfield where 4-9" of rain fell. The flood threat continues as another round of heavy rain and isolated storms are expected on Wednesday.

It could be a washout at times and repeated downpours could bring localized flooding in spots. The Weather Prediction Center currently has most of the FOX 26 area in a 2/4 risk for excessive rainfall Wednesday.

Hotter, drier pattern to wrap up the work week

Toward the end of the week, things start to dry out and skies clear. The middle to upper 90s return to the forecast to start the upcoming weekend. Feels like temps will also climb to 102-107 late week and this weekend.

Tropics quiet for now

The National Hurricane Center keeps things quiet for the next 7 days across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf. Some of our forecast models hint at the small chance for tropical development forming from a stalled front off the coast of Florida early next week.

We are still days away, so a lot could change between now and then. Download FOX Local for your daily tropical updates.