Houston weather: Heat wave continues Wednesday, feel-like in 100s

The Brief Another very hot day across Southeast Texas The heat wave continues, but storms may return this weekend The tropics remain unusually quiet



To no one's surprise, it's hot again! Wednesday's heat and humidity have feel-like temperatures reaching into the 100s.

More stifling heat

Highs will reach the upper 90s and low 100s across Southeast Texas today, with Houston topping out in the upper 90s. It will stay mostly sunny and rain-free, with the humidity making it feel like 105.

Heat holds on, then a few storms

The heat wave continues through the end of the workweek, with highs near 100 degrees. Rain chances remain very low for now, but isolated showers and thunderstorms could return this weekend.

Atlantic stays unusually quiet

The Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain remarkably quiet for the second half of August. No tropical development is expected in the near term, giving the Gulf Coast a continued break during the heart of hurricane season. A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic could develop over the next week or so.