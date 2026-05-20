Houston weather: Waves of rain, storms possible on Thursday

The Brief Flood watch issued for several days Not as soggy the rest of Wednesday Waves of rain, storms continue Thursday and Friday Flooding remains a concern through Memorial Day weekend



MULTIPLE DAY FLOOD WATCH SOUTH OF HOUSTON

A Flood Watch has been issued from Thursday morning at 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. Monday morning that includes Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Matagorda, Wharton and Jackson counties.

Some of these areas picked up four to eight inches of rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, with several more inches potentially through the holiday weekend.

As we go through the next five days, please be aware that there is a higher risk of flooding. Remember if you encounter a flooded road, find a different way to go and keep track of the latest alerts with our free streaming app on your phone, FOX Local.

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SHORT-TERM IMPROVEMENTS

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through Southeast Texas earlier today with 1-2" in Houston, but around 5"+ in coastal Brazoria County. This prompted a Flash Flood Warning to be issued this morning for parts of Brazoria and Matagorda counties.

Storm coverage has decreased this afternoon, although a few isolated showers may still develop. Don't let your guard down as several more waves of rain will mess with us Thursday through the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

SCATTERED TO WIDESPREAD STORMS CONTINUE

Additional rounds of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow and Friday as deep Gulf moisture remains in place.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, but exact timing is tricky because each round is based on small, fast-moving disturbances. We’ll likely get one per day for Thursday and Friday.

Keep in mind the flash flood risk will remain slightly elevated for the next few days.

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FLOODING CONCERNS THIS WEEKEND

Rain chances stay elevated through Memorial Day weekend with repeated rounds of storms possible across the region.

Flooding concerns will likely increase, especially if an expected upper-level area of low pressure develops in north Texas. That would place Houston in a favorable environment for heavier rain.

We have already been placed at a level 2 out of 4 risk for street flooding both Saturday and Sunday. Look for some showers on Memorial Day but less coverage than the two previous days.

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