Flood Watch for coastal Houston-area counties until Memorial Day

The Brief A Flood Watch has been issued for Brazoria, Galveston, Matagorda, Fort Bend, and Wharton counties. The watch will be in effect from Thursday to Monday morning. The watch could expand to other areas, depending on updates to the forecast.



A Flood Watch will be in effect for multiple Houston-area counties until Memorial Day.

Houston weather: Flood Watch until Memorial Day

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch to go into effect for Brazoria, Galveston, Matagorda, Fort Bend, and Wharton counties.

The watch is set to be in effect from Thursday morning until Monday morning.

The NWS warns of potential flooding near "flood-prone" areas like rivers and areas with poor drainage.

Areas near the coast, including parts of Matagorda and Brazoria counties, reportedly received 4–6 inches of rain between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Those same areas are expected to receive "another round of moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday which brings the potential for flash flooding," according to NWS.

The Flood Watch currently includes areas that have a flood threat within the next day or two, but other areas could be included over time.

Houston-area rain chances

Big picture view:

Additional rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday as deep Gulf moisture remains in place.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, but exact timing is tricky because each round is based on small, fast-moving disturbances.

We’ll likely get one per day for Thursday and Friday.