The Brief Disorganized low in the Gulf Downpours expected areawide today and Saturday Sunny, hot pattern returns next week



The situation along the Gulf Coast can be described as steamy and messy.

A broad area of low pressure will bring occasional rounds of rain with 1-2" common, but storms should be moving along, so big accumulations aren't expected.

That being said, some localized street flooding is possible over the next 36 hours or so.

Otherwise, it's going to be like a sauna.

Very small chance for development

The National Hurricane Center has only a slight 10% chance for the Gulf low to develop. So it's not impossible, but the system is not expected to get upgraded over the next two days.

Highs near 100 again next week

What's next:

The wet pattern gives way to drying conditions by Sunday as high pressure rebuilds. Sun returns, rain chances taper off, and the stage is set for a significant heat rise. Highs climb into the upper 90s, with humidity bringing the heat index up to 105.