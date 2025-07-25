Houston weather: Weak tropical low brings occasional downpours, steamy air
HOUSTON - The situation along the Gulf Coast can be described as steamy and messy.
A broad area of low pressure will bring occasional rounds of rain with 1-2" common, but storms should be moving along, so big accumulations aren't expected.
That being said, some localized street flooding is possible over the next 36 hours or so.
Otherwise, it's going to be like a sauna.
Very small chance for development
The National Hurricane Center has only a slight 10% chance for the Gulf low to develop. So it's not impossible, but the system is not expected to get upgraded over the next two days.
Highs near 100 again next week
What's next:
The wet pattern gives way to drying conditions by Sunday as high pressure rebuilds. Sun returns, rain chances taper off, and the stage is set for a significant heat rise. Highs climb into the upper 90s, with humidity bringing the heat index up to 105.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the FOX 26 weather team.