Houston weather: Sweaters for Thanksgiving; umbrellas for the weekend

The Brief Chilly Weather for the Thanksgiving Holiday and Black Friday Rush Widespread Rain and Storms Arrive Late Saturday Expect a Cold, Wet Start to Next Week



Today and tomorrow offer nearly ideal weather for all your family gatherings and early shopping trips.

Picture perfect for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Thanksgiving Day is a spectacular blend of crisp, dry air and feeling like football weather.

Black Friday will be quiet (weather wise), starting chilly but warming to near 70 under partly cloudy skies. We will see moisture subtly begin to creep back late in the day.

Line of storms late Saturday

Conditions will turn a bit warmer and more humid ahead of the approaching system on Saturday.

It looks like widespread, soaking rain and the potential for strong storms, especially as we move into the evening and overnight hours. This cold front will sweep the moisture and warmth away, leaving behind a much chillier pattern.

After early Sunday morning, the rest of the day looks nice, but chilly.

Monday looks cold & wet

Brace yourself for a winter-like start to the week with dreary rain on Monday.

Showers could hold on early on Tuesday, but the main theme will be a couple of cold mornings on Tuesday and Wednesday with lows un the upper 30s and low 40s.

