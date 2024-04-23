Today will be the last day for a long time with lows in the 50s.

A gulf breeze will return and should remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Clouds and humidity will gradually increase with a few isolated drizzles possible and possible scattered storms by the weekend and early next week.

Morning lows will rise into the 70s with highs in the mid 80s.