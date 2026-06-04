Houston weather: Heavy, scattered storms possible for Thursday

The Brief More scattered downpours today Unsettled weather lasts through the weekend Hotter with fewer showers next week



Expect more rain Thursday with scattered, heavy downpours across the Houston-area. It'll be a warm day overall.

More rounds of rain develop today

Scattered showers and storms remain likely today across Southeast Texas thanks to an uncapped atmosphere and very high moisture levels. Most areas will see rain, and a few stronger downpours could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Rain totals could exceed 3" in spots.

Wet pattern holds for several more days

The unsettled setup continues through the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible each day. There will still be breaks in between, but pockets of heavy rain could lead to brief, isolated street flooding.

Heat builds as rain chances drop

The forecast trends drier early next week as storm coverage becomes more isolated. That should allow temperatures to climb back into the low 90s, with humid conditions making it feel even hotter during the afternoon.