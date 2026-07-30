Houston weather: Summer heat sticks around Thursday, heat index in 100s

The Brief Heat wave continues with an isolated storm possible today Upper 90s to near 100 through Saturday Rain chances begin to increase this weekend



The summer heat isn't going anywhere as highs are still in the upper 90s for Thursday. Heat index values are predicted to be in the 100s.

Another steamy afternoon

High temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100 again today, with heat index values well into the triple digits. Most areas stay rain-free, but an isolated afternoon storm is possible.

The hottest days are ahead

The heat peaks Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 across much of Houston and Southeast Texas. Overnight temperatures will offer little relief.

A few more storms return

Moisture gradually increases this weekend, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and storms from Saturday into early next week. Rain coverage remains limited, but temperatures may ease slightly by Sunday.