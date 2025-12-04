Houston weather: Cold, wet Thursday with light showers; highs in 50s

The Brief Chilly and wet today and Friday Drying out, milder with sun this weekend Pleasant Next Week



Prepare for a rainy and chilly Thursday morning with some areas of fog. As we move further into the evening, expect the weather to become cloudy and colder as temps stick to around the 40s and 50s.

Cool & wet today and Friday

After overnight storms, today brings cool, damp conditions. Expect gray skies, periods of light rain, and falling temperatures throughout the day.

Showers will likely linger into Friday, keeping the air cold and clammy with areas of slick streets. Highs today and tomorrow will only reach the 40s and 50s and this afternoon also looks blustery.

Looking forward to a nicer weekend

By Saturday, conditions should improve: skies clearing, afternoon temperatures rising, and rain chances dropping off. Sunday looks especially pleasant with a mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and a milder feel overall — a nice late-fall stretch to reset after the soggy week.

Next week looks quiet

Overall, next work and school week should be clear and cool at night with mostly sunny and seasonably cool days. Some mornings could bring lows in the upper 30s and low 40s and daily highs will stay mostly in the 60s, which is average for this time of year.