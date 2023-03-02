article

This evening, the threat for strong to severe storms is present across southeast Texas.

The threat is highest in our northernmost counties, moderate for most of our viewing area and lower but still possible along the coast.

All modes of severe weather are possible, but the highest threat locally is that of wind. We could see winds routinely gusting in the 30-40mph range through the overnight hours with isolated higher gusts possible.

Winds of this magnitude are capable of causing power outages, isolated damage, and in addition to thunder and lighting with the passing of the front, possibly temporarily halt carnival rides and outdoor activities at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

To prepare ahead of time, be sure to bring in or tie down/secure light loose objects you may have outside. Charge up devices or spare batteries in the event of power outages.

Have multiple sources for alerts especially after dark and while sleeping. And if you are headed to the rodeo this evening or will be out and about, use caution driving. Allow for extra time to navigate any risks that may be present. Checking the FOX 26 Weather App or our live coverage before you hit the roads can help you do that safely.

In terms of timing, here's what to expect. The front should begin to enter our northernmost counties around 6-8 p.m.

It's expected to cross the Houston metro area roughly between 8-10 p.m., and clear the coastline by midnight.

Because of the quick moving nature of this front, heavy rainfall and flooding is not expected. Gusty winds will linger into Friday, but begin to subside as cooler, drier air briefly settles in for the start of the weekend.

Similar to the last front, we may see lower air quality again tomorrow with dust being blown in from west Texas in addition to very high levels of tree pollen. For the full extended forecast, click here.