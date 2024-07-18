As if we haven't had enough rain or enough of a mosquito invasion, there is a lot more on the way.

Thursday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day. Watch for stormy weather in the morning, especially north of Houston. Then more storms are possible late Thursday afternoon.

Hit-and-miss showers and storms should stick around for Friday and Saturday.

Rain looks more likely beginning on Sunday and especially through next week. In fact, next week looks pretty ugly. We'll have more details as we get closer.