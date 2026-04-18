Houston weather: Storm Alert until early Sunday due to heavy rain

The Brief FOX 26 Storm Alert Saturday Evening Heavy Rain Late Saturday Into Sunday Morning Cooler, Cloudy Pattern Settles In After Front



FOX 26 Storm Alert - Southeast Texas will continue to see showers and storms throughout the evening on Saturday, with the worst of the heavy rain late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. There's a risk of heavy downpours that could lead to a few flooded streets and some strong storms.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 7:30 p.m. Saturday for parts of Harris County, Fort Bend, Chambers, and Liberty County.

Heavy rain late Saturday into Sunday

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing increasing rain chances Saturday with the highest likelihood for more widespread storms Saturday night into early Sunday.

Periods of heavy rainfall exceeding 2–3" will lead to a risk of minor flooding, especially after midnight Saturday into the very early morning hours Sunday . Model trends continue to support the heaviest rain occurring overnight and ending by 7am Sunday.

Cooler, cloudy pattern follows

Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 70s with more clouds and a noticeable decrease in humidity.

Unsettled weather continues into early next week. This pattern keeps skies mostly cloudy & temperatures below normal through Tuesday.

Some warming returns later next week.