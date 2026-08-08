Houston weather: Spotty rain continues ahead of back-to-school season

The Brief Showers & some storms through the weekend Turning hotter and drier for the first day of school Tropics trying to awaken



Deep Gulf moisture keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend and into Monday.

Daily rain chances stick around

Rain will be hit-or-miss, with warm and humid conditions in between the storms.

A few thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain over a short period of time. Brief street flooding, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible underneath the stronger storms.

Always be ready to get inside quickly if lightning develops in your area.

Drier middle of next week

Daily highs reach the mid 90s, with heat index values above 100 away from scattered storms.

A hotter and drier pattern could return by the middle of next week as rain chances begin to decrease and temps could ramp back into the upper 90s.

A few tropical waves, development unlikely

Tropical storms and hurricanes could develop over the next week, but chances are low.

Tropical waves are common during this time of the hurricane season, but will likely not survive due to unfavorable conditions like dry air and wind shear. There are currently two areas for possible development by the National Hurricane Center.

However, things could get more active as we get closer to the peak of hurricane season, which is September 10th. Continue to stay alert as hurricane season runs through the end of November.