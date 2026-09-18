Houston weather: Slight cooldown Friday night before weekend heat

The Brief Hot with lower humidity today Cooler tonight, but a hot weekend ahead High Chance For Tropical Development In Eastern Atlantic



A drier Friday

It was sunny and hot today, with lower humidity and highs in the 90s.

Areas north of I‑10 will likely cool into the 60s tonight, which will feel refreshing.

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Weekend heat returns

Saturday stays hot with plenty of sunshine.

Humidity should increase noticeably on Sunday, along with a chance for isolated showers well south of the Houston area.

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7-Day Forecast

New area to watch in eastern Atlantic

The Atlantic has produced five named storms but no hurricanes so far this season. Accumulated cyclone energy (the total energy of storms this season) is running about 94% below normal, making this one of the quietest seasons on record.

However, there is a now a new area to watch in the eastern Atlantic that has a high 70% chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The next name on the list is Fay and this would not be a threat to the United States.