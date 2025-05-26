Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday

The Brief A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the Houston area. The watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Severe weather is possible throughout the overnight hours with the possibility of heavy rainfall.



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Houston area until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The following counties are included in the watch: Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Jackson, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton County.

Severe weather is possible throughout the overnight hours with the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Flooded roads are also a possibility due to the rainfall. If you are out driving and seeing a flooded roadway, turn around, don't drown.

