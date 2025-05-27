The Brief More than 100,000 people were without power on Tuesday morning. Severe storms moved across the area, knocking out power. Here are the latest numbers.



Strong and severe storms moving through the Houston area are causing numerous power outages.

Houston power outage tracker

By the numbers:

At one point on Tuesday morning, more than 180,000 people were without power. Here are the latest numbers.

According to Centerpoint Energy, as of 4:50 a.m., 102,425 customers were without power.

According to Entergy, as of 4:50 a.m, 26,106 customers were without power.

Houston power outage maps & report an outage

What you can do:

If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint or Energy.

Here's how you can check the status of your area.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Houston weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings early morning thunderstorms and then a warm afternoon with highs near 90. The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday looks muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms again. Friday and Saturday bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs back to around 90.