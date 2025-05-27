Houston weather: Centerpoint, Entergy power outage tracker, maps
HOUSTON - Strong and severe storms moving through the Houston area are causing numerous power outages.
Houston power outage tracker
By the numbers:
At one point on Tuesday morning, more than 180,000 people were without power. Here are the latest numbers.
According to Centerpoint Energy, as of 4:50 a.m., 102,425 customers were without power.
According to Entergy, as of 4:50 a.m, 26,106 customers were without power.
Houston power outage maps & report an outage
What you can do:
If you see a downed power line, you're urged to stay away from the power line and contact Centerpoint or Energy.
Here's how you can check the status of your area.
- Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.
- Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.
Houston weather forecast
What's next:
Tuesday brings early morning thunderstorms and then a warm afternoon with highs near 90. The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday looks muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms again. Friday and Saturday bring isolated showers and thunderstorms, with highs back to around 90.
The Source: Information from CenterPoint Energy and Entergy.