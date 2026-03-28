Houston weather: Cooler temps Saturday, no rain expected

The Brief Cooler and less humid today Pleasant conditions continue Sunday Warmer, more humid pattern returns next week



Saturday's weather will be a little bit cooler as a weak front has moved into the area, causing a slight drop in temperatures and drier air. However, conditions will still be comfortable with more sun in the afternoon.

Cooler air settles in today

A weak front has moved through Southeast Texas, bringing in noticeably drier air to start Saturday. Expect a mix of clouds early with more sunshine developing this afternoon. It will feel less humid and more comfortable overall, with no rain expected.

Comfortable weather continues Sunday

The nicer stretch continues Sunday with a cool morning, then plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Humidity stays in check early, but you may notice a gradual return of moisture later in the day. Still, it remains dry and great for outdoor plans.

Warmth and humidity build next week

By early next week, onshore flow returns and brings back a warmer, more humid feel. Expect mild mornings and warmer afternoons with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances stay low at first, but much-needed showers are likely later in the week through next weekend. Our drought will continue to worsen until we get a decent day or two of steady rain.