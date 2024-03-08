We’re watching a chance for some isolated to scattered strong thunderstorms mainly north of Houston taking us through midday or early afternoon. So today is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day north of Houston.

Otherwise, look for some scattered showers to possibly affect your rodeo plans for the day today with warm temperatures in the low 80s.

The weekend starts out with breezy and cooler conditions for Saturday, followed by some brisk mornings and beautiful sunny afternoons for much of spring break. Enjoy.