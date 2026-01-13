Texas squatter 'rocket docket' is here: How new laws change landlord rights in 2026

The Brief Both Texas laws SB 38 and SB 1333 are now active, aiming to end the "squatter's nightmare" by fast-tracking evictions to a 21-day timeline and making the use of fraudulent leases a criminal offense. Despite the new legislation, Houston entrepreneur DJ Sneak remains trapped in a battle with a former owner who refuses to leave; Sneak has spent $15,000 in legal fees and is now facing potential bankruptcy due to the stall. While landlords cheer the changes, housing advocates warn that the new laws—which allow for subtle eviction notices—could strip vulnerable, legitimate tenants of their due process and lead to wrongful removals.



A sweeping overhaul of Texas property law took effect recently, promising to end the "squatter’s nightmare" for homeowners. But for some Houston property owners, the new "rocket docket" is already being tested by legal loopholes that experts say could leave complicated cases in limbo for years.

New anti-squatter laws

The legislative shift centers on two primary laws: Senate Bill 1333, which allows law enforcement to immediately remove unauthorized occupants, and Senate Bill 38, which streamlines the court process for evictions.

Authored by State Senator Paul Bettencourt, under the new "rocket docket", judges are now required to hold trials for unauthorized occupants within 10 to 21 days of a filing—a drastic reduction from the months-long delays common in years past.

Local property owner deals with ‘nightmare’

However, for local entrepreneur DJ Sneak, the new laws are cold comfort. Sneak is currently embroiled in a long battle over a property he bought in good faith from a previous owner.

After the cash deal closed, Sneak says the seller convinced him to let him stay for a few extra months—then simply never left.

What they're saying:

"It’s good for squatters that just break into a home," Sneak told FOX 26. "But it still doesn't address the issues for tenants who know how to take advantage of the system. I’m considering bankruptcy at this point. I remodeled, I put all my money in this house, and now I’m tied to it. I can't even rent it out."

Because the occupant was a former owner and there was an informal agreement to stay, the case sits in a legal gray area that SB 1333—designed for "true squatters" with no prior relationship to the owner—may not easily solve.

Making matters worse, he says the occupant allegedly utilized legal aid to file litigation against Sneak, a move that has effectively stalled the eviction while Sneak continues to foot the bill for interest rates and $15,000 in attorney fees.

Housing advocates warn new laws could negatively impact renters

Dig deeper:

While property owners like Sneak push for more power, housing advocates argue the new laws have swung the pendulum too far.

The advocacy group Texas Housers stated that while some "harmful elements" of SB 38 were removed before final approval, the law still contains provisions that put legitimate renters at risk.

A key concern for advocates is a new provision allowing eviction notices to be delivered via email, noting that the expedited timelines and relaxed notice rules could lead to people being removed from their homes without a fair chance to defend themselves.

As his legal battle continues, DJ Sneak has a warning for other investors: "If I would do it all over again, I’d document everything and be firm with a move-out date. Don't give them an inch."