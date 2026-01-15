The Brief The cause and manner of death have been confirmed for a couple killed at their Katy-area home this week. Christopher Lopez was shot in the face, and Trinette Rayson-Lopez was shot in the head and hand. Their deaths have both been ruled homicides.



The deaths of a couple killed at their Katy-area home on Monday morning have officially been ruled homicides.

What's new:

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, Christopher Lopez died from a gunshot wound to the face, and Trinette Rayson-Lopez was shot twice in the head and once in the left hand.

What we don't know:

Investigators still have not identified a suspect in the case or indicated a motive.

Deadly shooting at Katy-area home

The backstory:

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Monday on Bent Springs Lane, in a neighborhood near Mason Road and Clay Road.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, one of the couple's adult children called 911 and said that his mother and father had been shot and were beyond help.

Deputies and EMS responded to the home and tried to help the couple, but they died at the scene. The sheriff says the man was found near the main living area, and the woman was found near the kitchen.

The sheriff's office says two adult children and a 7-year-old relative were asleep upstairs at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

Help solve the case

What you can do:

Investigators are asking for the public's help to solve the case.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (713)221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.