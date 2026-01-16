Woman pretending to be family of Texas flood victim arrested in Florida, authorities say

The Brief Maitlin White has been arrested in Florida in connection with a scam in which she pretended to be the family of a Camp Mystic flooding victim, according to authorities. White faces extradition to Texas to face two felony charges of online impersonation. Investigators said White posed as a member of Chloe Childress’ family. Childress, 19, was a counselor at Camp Mystic who died in the July 4, 2025, flood.



A woman who is accused of impersonating the family of a Camp Mystic flood victim has been arrested in Florida.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said in a Facebook post Friday that 28-year-old Maitlin White was charged Jan. 2 in connection with a scam in which she pretended to be a member of Chloe Childress’ family to solicit donations.

Maitlin White is seen in this mugshot obtained Jan. 16, 2026. (Okaloosa County Jail / FOX Local)

What we know:

Childress, of Houston, was a 19-year-old counselor at the all-girls Christian camp and among the 27 children and staff that perished in the July 4, 2025, flood along the Guadalupe River.

Investigators said White, of Crestview, Florida, used GoFundMe and SpotMe to trick people into donating money to her.

Chloe Childress (Courtesy of her family)

"It is inexcusable how she sought to prey on the emotions of our community and abused the family of Chloe Childress who have endured an unimaginable tragedy," Rosen said.

According to Rosen, White was arrested by a U.S. Marshal’s task force in Okaloosa County, Florida. Jail records indicate she was booked on the Texas charges on Jan. 9.

What's next:

White faces extradition to Texas to face two felony charges of online impersonation.

Camp Mystic plans to reopen its Cypress Lake property, which did not flood in July, this summer with extensive safety upgrades. Some of the enhancements include flood-monitoring stations, communication systems and better power systems.

Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

The backstory:

Several victims’ families have filed lawsuits against Camp Mystic in the wake of the tragedy.

Texas lawmakers enacted the so-called Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act last year after the disaster, which requires, among other things, real-time weather alerts, emergency training for staff, better emergency plans and relocating cabins out of flood plains.