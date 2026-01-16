2 juveniles shot in apparent drive-by shooting in northeast Houston

The Brief A teen was shot in the butt and hospitalized during an apparent drive-by shooting in northeast Houston. Police say a second teen was grazed by a bullet and cleared by Houston Fire Department paramedics. Houston police say their Major Assaults Division is investigating the scene.



Houston police are investigating after two teens were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting late Thursday night.

Drive-by shooting injures 2

What we know:

Lieutenant Ali with the Houston Police Department reports officers received a call about a shooting on Bennington Street just off Homestead Road in the Houston Gardens area.

According to reports, around 11 p.m. a group of juveniles were walking along the street when an unknown suspect's vehicle pulled up to them and started shooting at them.

Bennington Street shooting (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

One juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Another teen was grazed by a bullet and cleared by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

HPD Major Assaults Division is investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

The ages of the juveniles have not been released.

Police did not say how many juveniles were in the group.