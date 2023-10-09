Houston Weather: Possible tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico could bring us rain

We are getting closer to the end of hurricane season, but the possibility for more rain is on the way.

So far, we've been spared this season across the Houston area with no tropical systems heading our way. We are now past the September 10th peak of hurricane season. But the tropics are still active with multiple systems we are monitoring that could bring more widespread rain our way this week.

First, there's the small area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche (SW Gulf) that is being monitored for tropical cyclone development. Water temperatures in the Gulf are still warm enough to support tropical development.

The good news is that there's only a low 20% chance for a tropical depression or tropical storm to form in the next few days.

But moisture from that system combined with moisture from tropical systems in the eastern Pacific will combine to spread more moisture our way.

That means an increasing chance of some heavy downpours, especially late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Right now, it appears that most of our area will get less than two inches of rain between Tuesday and Thursday. But parts of south Texas could pick up more than four inches of rain and that is where the flood risk will be highest. But just be prepared for more clouds Tuesday with rain arriving by evening. And remember to grab the umbrellas before you head out Wednesday!