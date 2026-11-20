Houston weather: Partly sunny, warmer temperatures expected for Saturday
PLEASANT NIGHT, PATCHY FOG
HOUSTON - Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, with areas of patchy fog developing late. Temperatures will dip to the upper 50s in Houston with no rain expected.
MUGGIER SATURDAY
Humidity increases as winds turn easterly and then southeasterly. It will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.
COOLER HOLIDAY WEEK
Unsettled weather develops Sunday, with a few showers possible along a cold front. Another front arrives Tuesday, bringing cooler, drier air for Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60. Thanksgiving morning could end up being the coolest so far this season for Houston!
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The Source: Information for this story comes from Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team.