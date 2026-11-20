The Brief Patchy fog possible on Friday night Humidity increases on Saturday Fronts Sunday & Tuesday, then cooler weather



PLEASANT NIGHT, PATCHY FOG

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, with areas of patchy fog developing late. Temperatures will dip to the upper 50s in Houston with no rain expected.

MUGGIER SATURDAY

Humidity increases as winds turn easterly and then southeasterly. It will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

COOLER HOLIDAY WEEK

Unsettled weather develops Sunday, with a few showers possible along a cold front. Another front arrives Tuesday, bringing cooler, drier air for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is shaping up to be drier and cooler, with lows near 40 and highs near 60. Thanksgiving morning could end up being the coolest so far this season for Houston!

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